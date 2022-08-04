Watch CBS News
PennDOT no longer pursuing plans to toll 9 bridges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is no longer pursuing plans to toll nine interstate bridges.

The Commonwealth Court ruled PennDOT violated state law with those proposed tolls. On Wednesday, PennDOT announced it would not appeal that ruling

PennDOT wanted to raise money for bridge replacements and repairs, but local leaders say the federal infrastructure bill will provide $13 billion over five years for those projects.

