PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.

Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.

Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.