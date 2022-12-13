Watch CBS News
PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.

Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.

Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.

