PennDOT, Jeannette first responders host license plate replacement, Yellow Dot enrollment events

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Monday, a steady stream of people drove up and stopped by the Jeannette City Hall to replace their damaged or peeling Pennsylvania license plates.

This free plate replacement event was being spearheaded by PennDOT's Highway Safety Network, with local help from both the Jeannette Police and Fire Departments.

"It is against the law to have an illegible license plate in Pennsylvania," said Jaci Brice, the District 12 Coordinator for the Highway Safety Network. "Unfortunately, sometimes it does happen. Not through any fault of our own. So, this is a free service [to] help the public get those plates back in order, so they are legible for the public, the police, the turnpike, and anyone to read their license plates."

The other big part of the event today was enrolling people in Pennsylvania's Yellow Dot Program.

A yellow dot sticker in the window of a vehicle tells first responders on the scene to check the cars glove box for important medical information on the person they are responding to help.

Skimming through the yellow pamphlet, an EMT can quickly see everything from a person's pre-existing conditions to what kind of medicine they are on, what insurance they have, and more.

The Highway Safety Network says that the Yellow Dot Program is not only good for seniors but for younger people who may have different needs.

"My son Jacob has autism," said Jamie McQuistian of Harrison City. "He is also nonverbal and has epilepsy. And if I would ever be in an accident and unable to respond, this Yellow Dot Program is awesome. They can just check my glovebox, find out information on Jacob, and then help us."

