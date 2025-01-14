PennDOT seeking public input on design for rebuilding of I-79 Wexford interchange

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT is asking people to provide input on different options when it comes to the design of the rebuilding of the Wexford interchange along Interstate 79.

With drivers being the ones who get to look at it everyday as they drive by, PennDOT wants their two cents worth on the coming rebuilding project.

Whether it's the sculptured wall of Route 28 or the color scheme of the coming Commercial Street Bridge replacement, PennDOT wants input on the aesthetics of their projects these days.

"We could select any color, any form, liner that we want for the concrete," said PennDOT Project Manager Zachary Kamnikar. We just much rather prefer to meet the public's needs.

Kamnikar says PennDOT has launched an online survey to vote on elements of the scheme for the new interchange, including the proposed paint colors for the bridge as well as the concrete texture of the substructure units.

Before the end of the month, you can vote for either Nautilus Blue or Hulton Green, along with your texture of choice ahead of construction getting underway this year.

PennDOT says you'll essentially be able to see those foundations getting started towards the end of late summer.

The project's goal is to lower your congestion angst, which PennDOT says will be able to handle more traffic and handle it in a safer manner.

In the process, two ramps and a traffic light will be going away.

"The existing northbound off and on ramps as they are today will be removed," Kamnikar said.

The new configuration will use two ramp bridges over the driving lanes of I-79 and all traffic coming on and off of the interstate will come to the intersection on the west side of the Rt. 910 bridge with four lights becoming only three.

"It maximizes the spacing of those intersections which allows for efficient traffic flow," Kamnikar said.

While the work will start in August or so, the project is expected to take two years with the main ramps opening in the earlier part of 2027 with all the work done later in the year.

You can vote online for the different color and texture options through the end of January.