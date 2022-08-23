PennDOT looking for snowplow drivers, other winter maintenance positions at hiring event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're nearing the end of August and that means cooler weather is just around the corner.

PennDOT is preparing now before the return of frigid temperatures, snow and ice.

They are holding a hiring event Wednesday in Allegheny County for various open maintenance position within the transportation department.

Under their job listings, they are looking for winter equipment operators in multiple counties. Those hired will drive snowplows and perform other snow removal duties.

They are also looking for winter dispatchers, winter mechanics to care for the snow removal equipment, other various winter trades positions and more.

PennDOT's job fair is set for Wednesday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Aspinwall Maintenance Building on Fox Chapel Road.

Looking for a change in your career?

👉 https://t.co/SwLB9xS7yG pic.twitter.com/0gIrX0YsbX — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) August 23, 2022

Anyone interested in applying for a job should be two forms of identification, PennDOT said.

For more information, visit this link.