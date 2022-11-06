PennDOT helping get motorists prepared for the upcoming winter weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It might not feel like it this weekend but winter is coming.

PennDOT is getting ready for what is ahead and they're making sure that you're prepared as well.

They're reminding drivers to check road conditions before heading out, especially on days with severe weather.

It's also recommended that motorists keep a "Snow Emergency Kit" in their car in case they get stuck.

It should include things like road flares, jumper cables, a flashlight, bottled water, and a blanket.

Meanwhile, PennDOT said it's hiring nearly 700 seasonal equipment operators statewide.

There are still some positions available locally.

"In Allegheny County, we are about 15 operators short," said Ben DeVor, Allegheny Manager for PennDOT. "We are in the midst of filling those right now, so probably only be down to a handful of operators that really are vacancies, so we will be in pretty good shape Allegheny-wise, but we still are looking for folks."

If you or someone you know is interested in working in one of those positions this winter, you can find those job postings and others at this link.