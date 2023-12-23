PennDOT discloses documents related to Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to a recent court filing, PennDOT has now disclosed hundreds of pages of documents related to the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Late last month, a judge ordered city leaders to release key documents related to the collapse, hoping to shed light on how it happened and who may be responsible.

Lawyers suing the city want more transparency on communication between Pittsburgh leaders, PennDOT and those inspecting the bridge.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more on this story as it develops.