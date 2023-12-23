Watch CBS News
PennDOT discloses documents related to Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to a recent court filing, PennDOT has now disclosed hundreds of pages of documents related to the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Late last month, a judge ordered city leaders to release key documents related to the collapse, hoping to shed light on how it happened and who may be responsible.

Lawyers suing the city want more transparency on communication between Pittsburgh leaders, PennDOT and those inspecting the bridge.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 7:07 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

