PennDOT District 12 outlines projects for upcoming construction season

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's that time of year again. PennDOT construction season is about to get underway.

PennDOT says it's got major improvement plans for the entire region, including District 12, which covers Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Fayette counties.

According to PennDOT, the list they have to get to during construction season includes paving, slide remediation and a lot of bridge work.

PennDOT District 12 Executive Bill Kovach says the best way to describe the upcoming construction season might be these few words: "It's going to be a busy year. We have 105 projects in the district that will be in construction status."

All four counties in the district will see some level of repair or replacement.

"We have paving projects throughout the district," Kovach said.

In fact, PennDOT plans on putting down 148 miles of new blacktop, and bridge work is planned for all over the district, with one project being the most expensive ever for District 12.

"Largest project in the district is the project at I-70 at the 51 interchange," Kovach said. "That's a $120 million project."

Another major project is the Route 981 Laurel Valley improvement project at $55 million.

As of now, PennDOT says it's got what it needs to make things happen.

"We've been adjusting our schedules based on some of supply chain issues we're facing," Kovach said.

PennDOT officials are asking folks to pay special attention during construction season to crews at these sites and make sure you drive slowly while in a construction zone to keep the workers safe.

All of these repairs will round out to $585 million.