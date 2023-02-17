Watch CBS News
Local News

PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni named PennDOT Deputy Secretary

By John Shumway, Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A change is coming to PennDOT District 11, otherwise known as the Pittsburgh branch of PennDOT. 

Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, who replaced Dan Cessna in 2017, has been named the Deputy Secretary of PennDOT for the entire Commonwealth and she will take the position next week. 

This makes Moon-Sirianni the number two at PennDOT behind the transportation secretary. 

She has been the executive for district 11 through multiple events, including the Route 30 collapse and reconstruction as well as the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge. 

In the meantime, there will be three assistant district executives who will run district 11 until a replacement is named. 

John Shumway
John Shumway - KDKA

John Shumway joined KDKA in October 1988 as a General Assignment Reporter. During his years at KDKA, he has anchored the morning and weekend news and is currently a featured General Assignment Reporter on the station's 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.