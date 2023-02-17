PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni named PennDOT Deputy Secretary

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A change is coming to PennDOT District 11, otherwise known as the Pittsburgh branch of PennDOT.

Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, who replaced Dan Cessna in 2017, has been named the Deputy Secretary of PennDOT for the entire Commonwealth and she will take the position next week.

This makes Moon-Sirianni the number two at PennDOT behind the transportation secretary.

She has been the executive for district 11 through multiple events, including the Route 30 collapse and reconstruction as well as the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

In the meantime, there will be three assistant district executives who will run district 11 until a replacement is named.