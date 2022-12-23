Watch CBS News
Travel

PennDOT announces speed limit reduction on several area roadways

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT has announced that speed limits will be reduced on multiple roadways this morning due to the winter storm. 

Here in Allegheny County, I-79, the Parkways East, West, and North, and I-579 will be reduced to 45 miles per hour. 

That reduction also applies to Route 28. 

In Beaver County, the Beaver Valley Expressway is also being reduced to 45 miles per hour. 

Lastly, in Lawrence County, I-79, I-376, and Route 422 will also be reduced to 45 miles per hour. 

On these roadways, as restrictions are in place, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane. 

PennDOT is also urging motorists to avoid travel, if possible. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 5:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.