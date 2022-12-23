PennDOT announces speed limit reduction on several area roadways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT has announced that speed limits will be reduced on multiple roadways this morning due to the winter storm.

Here in Allegheny County, I-79, the Parkways East, West, and North, and I-579 will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

That reduction also applies to Route 28.

In Beaver County, the Beaver Valley Expressway is also being reduced to 45 miles per hour.

Lastly, in Lawrence County, I-79, I-376, and Route 422 will also be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

On these roadways, as restrictions are in place, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.

PennDOT is also urging motorists to avoid travel, if possible.