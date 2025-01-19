PennDot and PA Turnpike issue warning for dangerous winter road conditions Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weather conditions are expected to take a turn, and PennDot and PA Turnpike urge those using roads Sunday to take precaution.

In the statement, motorists are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel, and to keep conditions safe PennDot and PA Turnpike will have various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the duration of the storm.

Snowfall rates may reach to up an inch every hour, and crews will work to clear affected roads.

The restrictions will be categorized based on vehicle type into tiers 1-5. These restrictions will be both Tier 1 and 3 restrictions occurring at 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and updates about restrictions can be found on the 511PA website.

Tier 3 restrictions are more severe than Tier 1 restrictions, and roadways with Tier 3 restrictions will not allow any commercial vehicles excepted loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RV's, and passenger vehicle towing trailers are also not permitted while restrictions are in place.

Restrictions can change and will be lifted once conditions are deemed safe.