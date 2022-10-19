Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn State student found dead after party

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party
Penn State student found dead after party 00:17

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.

The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said

His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.