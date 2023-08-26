Watch CBS News
Penn State to roll out changes at Beaver Stadium ahead of home opener against WVU

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State introduces new features at Beaver Stadium
Penn State introduces new features at Beaver Stadium 00:29

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Next Saturday is a day Happy Valley has been waiting for for quite some time - the season opener against WVU at Beaver Stadium. 

Now, if you're one of the people heading to the game, you'll see several changes and additions to the home of the Nittany Lions. 

There will be a new fan assistance shuttle for those who require mobility assistance between the parking lots and the stadium. 

There will also be two family-friendly gates for families with children under the age of 12. 

Penn State is also offering "lap tickets" for parents with children under 2 years old for just $10. 

Kickoff for the Nittany Lions versus the Mountaineers is set for September 2 at 7:30 p.m. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

