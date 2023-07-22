Penn State to raise tuition for the next two academic years
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - In-state tuition is going up for students at the University Park campus of Penn State.
Tuition will go up two-percent for the next two academic years beginning this fall.
Students attending from out of state will also see a four-percent jump in both years as well.
The announcement marks the fourth and fifth years of a tuition hike at Penn State.
