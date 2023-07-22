Watch CBS News
Penn State to raise tuition for the next two academic years

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - In-state tuition is going up for students at the University Park campus of Penn State. 

Tuition will go up two-percent for the next two academic years beginning this fall. 

Students attending from out of state will also see a four-percent jump in both years as well. 

The announcement marks the fourth and fifth years of a tuition hike at Penn State. 

First published on July 22, 2023 / 11:26 AM

