Penn State to raise tuition for the next two academic years

Penn State hiking tuition for students over the next two years

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - In-state tuition is going up for students at the University Park campus of Penn State.

Tuition will go up two-percent for the next two academic years beginning this fall.

Students attending from out of state will also see a four-percent jump in both years as well.

The announcement marks the fourth and fifth years of a tuition hike at Penn State.