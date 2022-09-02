Penn State student accused of posting bomb threat online

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Penn State University student is facing charges after police said he admitted to posting a bomb threat online.

Police say the 20-year-old from New Jersey made the threat on the social media app Yik Yak. WTAJ reports the student's name is Henry Hyduke.

The criminal complaint shows the post read "ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe." When questioned about it, the student said he was "trying to make a comedic message," according to the criminal complaint.

He's facing one misdemeanor count of making a terroristic threat to cause serious public inconvenience.