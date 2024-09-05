Penn State may shell out $17 million after settlement over pandemic tuition

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State may be shelling out $17 million as part of a settlement reached in federal court. A lawsuit fought for students to get back their tuition from the spring 2020 semester when the school went to virtual learning during the pandemic.

The basis of the class action lawsuit was that there were services students paid for but with the restrictions put in place by the pandemic, they never go those services.

March 2020 turned the country on its head as schools and workplaces went virtual to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. This included students like Robert DePasquale, who was in his sophomore year at Penn State.

"Tuition was paid for and everything. Housing, apartment, meal plan -- everything," DePasquale said.

He along with thousands of other students would never return to campus that semester. It was doing classes online after meeting in person just a few weeks earlier.

According to reports, pending a federal judge's approval, students like DePasquale could get some of the $17 million settlement. It is for students who were there that semester. Before taxes, it reportedly breaks down to about $155 per student. While the settlement is nice, it leaves a little to be desired for people who paid thousands.

"The amount that they give back I think is laughable. We were paying 100% of the tuition for 50% of the education," DePasquale said.

In a statement, Penn State said it offered students resources to complete their education during an unprecedented global pandemic and gave rebates to students in need. As for getting his part of the compensation, DePasquale will pass for now.

"Probably not. The amount is not worth the effort or time I think," he said.

Reports said payments will be sent to your last known address on file with the school or you will have the option to update it once a website is created. It's unclear when the federal judge will approve the settlement.

Some other local schools that have been the focus of lawsuits have been Point Park University and the University of Pittsburgh.