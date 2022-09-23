Penn State professor accused of stalking, taking inappropriate photos of faculty member

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State professor was arrested for allegedly stalking and taking inappropriate photos of another faculty member.

Police said surveillance video shows 36-year-old Brandon Schwartz routinely waiting for the victim to leave her classroom, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. He would then allegedly hold his phone in a way to take pictures underneath her clothes, WTAJ reports.

According to the Penn State directory, Schwartz is an assistant research professor in the field of earth and mineral sciences.

"The University is aware of these disturbing criminal charges and is investigating in accordance with Penn State policy and applicable law," university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said in an email to WTAJ. "The University is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all members of the Penn State Community."

Schwartz faces charges of stalking and attempted invasion of privacy.