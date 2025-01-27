Penn State students, staff concerned about potential closure of branch campuses

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State students remain concerned that the university may close some branch campuses, including those in western Pennsylvania.

The university says it is weighing how to shore up its finances, but students and staff believe closing campuses would have a life-changing impact.

Penn State University has 19 campuses across the Commonwealth. For years, they've worked fine and produced thousands of degrees for students, but now there is concern that some branch campuses may no longer be financially viable.

For many, Penn State Greater Allegheny, better known as Penn State McKeesport, is the perfect place to seek a higher education.

"I love how small it is. I enjoy the classes and the size and love the community around it," said student Niraj Thata.

"It's more friendly. It's more exciting," fellow student Jacob Spearman added.

However, according to university officials, things don't look promising regarding Penn State's satellite campuses.

"Our campus ecosystem, which we know was created decades ago when things were very different in higher education, is not sustainable the way it looks currently," says Margo DelliCarpini, vice president for Commonwealth Campuses.

Decreasing enrollment, in some cases up to 50%, and overhead costs have pushed the possibility of closing campuses to the front.

"We know we must evolve. We know we have to adapt," said university president Neeli Bendapudi.

Dr. Bendapudi says the plan is to cut the university budget by approximately $54 million late this year. The situation has PSU educators on edge.

"I'm begging you. Please be clear with us when campuses are going to close so people know," said Julie Gallagher, a university professor.

Students, meanwhile, say if the university closes satellite campuses, including perhaps Penn State Allegheny, their options are limited and not good.

"It would affect me greatly. I can finish my program here. I don't have to travel very far. I can commute here easily," Thata said.

"I'd probably have to look for another campus, [and] probably finish up in Erie," another student said.