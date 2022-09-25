Watch CBS News
Penn State plans to ask for a near 50-percent increase in state funding

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Penn State plans to ask for a historic boost in state funding.

They're planning to ask for a nearly 50 percent increase after the board of trustees voted to approve the request at its Friday meeting.

Penn State will ask for $357 million from Pennsylvania which is $115 million more than it got this year.

The university said it doesn't receive as much funding as other universities.

You can see Penn State's Board of Trustees' operating budget at this link.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 10:57 AM

