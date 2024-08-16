National Bobblehead Hall of Fame reveals special Penn State "Top 25 Tracker" bobblehead

MILWAUKEE (KDKA) - With the start of the college football season just around the corner, Penn State fans might find themselves just as hyped as they would for a whiteout.

The Nittany Lions begin the season ranked 8th in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll and ranked 9th in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

In celebration of Penn State's preseason top-10 ranking, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has unveiled a Penn State Nittany Lions Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead.

A look at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame's Penn State Ranking Bobblehead National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

"We're excited to unveil this first-of-its-kind Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series in conjunction with the start of the 2024 college football season," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Penn State fans to track the team's ranking each week for many seasons to come and a great way for fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride all year long."

Penn State fans will see their beloved Nittany Lion as the subject of the bobblehead standing on a football field base which has numbered blocks that can be adjusted as the team's ranking changes throughout the season.

Last year, the Nittany Lions finished the season 10-3 and were ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The bobbleheads are available for purchase on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website at this link and they cost $40 with a flat-rate shipping fee of $8. They're expected to ship in December, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

They'll kick off the season on Saturday, August 31 when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.