Penn State football player charged with DUI, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State defensive lineman Amin Vanover was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana, police say.

The 23-year-old Vanover was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI of a controlled substance and a summary charge of driving an unregistered vehicle, CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV reported on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by the TV station, police noticed a black Dodge Charger with an expired tag and pulled the vehicle over on Aug. 8. Police reportedly smelled marijuana on Vanover, who was behind the wheel of the car.

He was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of marijuana and taken for a blood draw. The TV station said the blood test showed Vanover tested positive for delta-9, delta-9 carboxy THC and delta THC.

Vanover's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

"We are aware of the charges against Amin Vanover," a Penn State spokesperson told WTAJ-TV. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

Vanover is a senior defensive end for Penn State. Through two games this season, he has two tackles.

No. 8 Penn State hosts Kent State on Sept. 21.