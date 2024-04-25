Penn State football player accused of assaulting tow truck driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Star Penn State football player Abdul Carter is accused of assaulting a tow truck driver.

The 20-year-old football player from Philadelphia is facing a simple assault charge in connection with the March 16 incident, WTAJ reported.

According to the TV station, a tow truck driver told police officers that he noticed a Dodge Challenger parked in a lot without a parking pass at the Aspen State College apartment complex. The parking lot requires all residents to register their vehicles and obtain a parking pass.

WTAJ reported, citing the criminal complaint, that when the driver attempted to tow the vehicle, which belonged to Carter, the vehicle's alarm went off and Carter came outside. Carter asked the tow truck driver what needed to be done to keep the car, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the TV station.

The driver reportedly told Carter that his vehicle would not be towed if he paid a drop fee. In the complaint obtained by WTAJ, police said Carter went inside to get the money and when he returned, he asked the tow truck driver for his credentials because Dodge Challengers are frequently stolen. The tow truck driver reportedly provided his credentials and asked the football player to fill out paperwork to drop the vehicle.

The interaction reportedly quickly escalated, with Carter being accused of yelling at the tow truck driver and grabbing him from behind, carrying him across the parking lot and throwing him into the grass.

Carter's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

Last season, Carter played in 13 games, tallying 48 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He came to Penn State after dominating the prep scene at La Salle College High School in Philadelphia.