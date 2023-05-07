Penn State and WVU to kick off the season in primetime under the lights

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Penn State and West Virginia made a huge announcement.

Their opening game on September 2 will be a nationally-televised night game at Beaver Stadium.

The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

It's the first time the two schools have played one another since 1992 and it's the first season and home opener for the Nittany Lions to take place under the lights since 2001.

The Mountaineers go from Penn State to hosting Duquesne the following week and then Pitt on the 16th.