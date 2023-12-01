Penn Power planning hourslong blackout Sunday during Steelers game

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) - According to Penn Power, there will be a power blackout in the Zelienople area for about 4,000 residents this coming Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the second blackout Penn Power has done in this region. The first was back in October.

The energy company says they are doing this as part of an ongoing effort to enhance service reliability.

"What we are wanting to do is to add a backup power source and a backup power feed to that area," said Will Boye, Senior Communications Representative for First Energy, Penn Power's parent company. "Right now, those customers are served by one power feed, so if something were to happen to that line, there is no backup power feed for those customers."

Penn Power says that once this project is done, it will lessen power outages in the future, but they are aware that this power outage on Sunday is an inconvenience.

"We realize that there's never a good time for a power outage," said Boye. "We do try to coordinate with local officials, school districts, and businesses to find a day and a time that is least disruptive for our customers."

And while Sunday is not a day for a school to be open, it is a day where the Steelers are playing the Cardinals at 1 p.m., smack dab in the middle of this blackout.

Several businesses KDKA-TV spoke with, especially near the Harmony borough area, said this hurts their bottom line.

Camden Bush of Zelienople Beer 4 Less says they see a lot of sales on Sunday, especially during Steelers games.

"It just kind of messes up the flow of everything," said Bush. "You are used to being open every Sunday, and the regulars are going to come in, so we'll have some people upset that we won't be able to open. It kind of just throws a wrench in everything."

Harmony resident Brett Ylinen says this is a big inconvenience, and he doesn't know where to go to watch the game.

"Right now, I'm still thinking of where I am going to go to enjoy the game," said Ylinen. "It is going to cost me know, you know, three or four times the amount of money, plus now, how do I get there and how do I get back is the concern."

Penn Power says that if you are in Zelienople and have any questions or concerns about this outage, you should contact them. A link to their website can be found here.