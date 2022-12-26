Penn Manor Apartments residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. They say maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go.

According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when the electricity kept going on-and-off. After that, the fire alarm kept activating, and then the water got cut off on Sunday.

Despite the water coming back on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m., the tenants then told KDKA that when the water was turned on Monday morning, it was malfunctioning once again.

They believe the pipes busted, but it has not been confirmed yet if that was the cause of the damage.