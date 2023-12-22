Penn Hills youth football coach Mason Murray passes away
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A well-loved youth football coach in the Pittsburgh area has died.
The Penn Hills Midget Football Association announced that Coach Mason Murray has passed away.
Murray was a record-holding running back when he played at Penn Hills High School before graduating in 1995. He also played for the Penn Hills Bantams.
The football association says that Coach Mason chose to become a servant for the Penn Hills community and spent his life guiding future generations of young players while serving as a board member for over 20 years.
The Penn Hills Indians Football Club said they were saddened and shocked to learn of Murray's passing.
Funeral arrangements for Coach Mason have not been announced.
