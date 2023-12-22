Penn Hills youth football coach Mason Murray passes away

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A well-loved youth football coach in the Pittsburgh area has died.

The Penn Hills Midget Football Association announced that Coach Mason Murray has passed away.

A sad Christmas in Penn Hills as we mourn the loss of a truly loved member of our Family. Mason Murray, better known as... Posted by Penn Hills Midget Football Association on Thursday, December 21, 2023

Murray was a record-holding running back when he played at Penn Hills High School before graduating in 1995. He also played for the Penn Hills Bantams.

The football association says that Coach Mason chose to become a servant for the Penn Hills community and spent his life guiding future generations of young players while serving as a board member for over 20 years.

The Penn Hills Indians Football Club said they were saddened and shocked to learn of Murray's passing.

We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing today of our middle school assistant football coach Mason Murray (‘95).

Mace was also an outstanding player for the Indians in the early 90s.

Our thoughts are with his family. #IndiansNation pic.twitter.com/YG0XftgLEN — PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) December 22, 2023

Funeral arrangements for Coach Mason have not been announced.