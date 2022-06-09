Watch CBS News
Penn Hills School District to increase security amid school threat

By Patrick Damp

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Even though police have said a threat against the Penn Hills School District was not credible, leaders are still adding extra security.

The Penn Hills Police chief said they're going to have officers at the schools throughout the district until they're done with school at the end of the week.

They'll also continue their usual patrols around the schools.

Again, the threat of a shooting at the middle school was deemed not credible.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 4:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

