Penn Hills School District joins nationwide lawsuit against social media companies
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - The Penn Hills School District is now part of a lawsuit against social media companies.
The district voted to join the nationwide civil suit.
The lawsuit alleges companies such as Facebook and TikTok have caused mental health problems for students.
Also part of the lawsuit are Allegheny Valley, Seneca Valley, and Apollo-Ridge.
Pittsburgh Public Schools also filed a similar federal lawsuit earlier this year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.