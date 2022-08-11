Penn Hills School Board votes to establish district police department

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - On Wednesday night, the Penn Hills School Board voted on several security enhancements including the process of creating a district-wide police force.

The proposal would not replace the current Penn Hills Police Department, just adding an extra layer of protection to schools.

Penn Hills School Board President Erin Vecchio said she wants to have at least two armed officers at every school in the district.

She cited recent tragedies in the world such as Uvalde forcing them to take action to make sure students and staff are safe.

A police force isn't the only change - the board also gave the OK for security guards to be at driveway booths at all schools to keep a close watch on who goes onto district property.

Lastly, any visitors will have to sign in at a gate, along with there being only one entrance and one exit to school property.

It's unclear on what the cost would be to Penn Hills residents, but the district says they're working on that.

As far as the police force goes, the district still needs to petition the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas for approval.

Should it get approved, the goal is to have the department created within the next two months.