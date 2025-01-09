Man wanted on rape charges out of Penn Hills found and taken into custody

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted on rape charges.

According to the sheriff's office, on Wednesday night, they were able to take 38-year-old Raymond Byrdsong Jr. of Penn Hills into custody.

Back on December 12, he was accused of raping his former girlfriend. She told police he forced her into the basement of her home and sexually assaulted her.

She was able to leave and go to her mother's house and that's where she contacted police. After she called the police, Penn Hills officers found him outside of the home in a running car and when they attempted to take him into custody, he fled at a high rate of speed and has been on the run since then.

Earlier this week, Penn Hills Police then learned he was inside a home on Shenandoah Drive and requested the assistance of Allegheny County Sheriff's detectives.

Around 7 p.m., they approached the home, gained entrance, and found Byrdsong hiding underneath a bed with a blanket on top of him.

Detectives were able to take him into custody and transport him to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is facing charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, and sexual assault.