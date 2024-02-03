Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn Hills Police asking for public's help in finding missing man, Dean Scalamonga

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills Police searching for missing man
Penn Hills Police searching for missing man 00:14

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Penn Hills Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has not been seen for a few weeks. 

According to the police, Dean Scalamonga may have health issues, and those around him have not seen or heard from him in a few weeks. 

pennhillsmissing.png
Photo of Dean Scalamonga Penn Hills Police/Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to call Penn Hills Police Detective Johe at 412-342-1162.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on February 3, 2024 / 7:33 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.