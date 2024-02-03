Penn Hills Police asking for public's help in finding missing man, Dean Scalamonga

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Penn Hills Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has not been seen for a few weeks.

According to the police, Dean Scalamonga may have health issues, and those around him have not seen or heard from him in a few weeks.

Photo of Dean Scalamonga Penn Hills Police/Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to call Penn Hills Police Detective Johe at 412-342-1162.

