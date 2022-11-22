Chief: Penn Hills officer fired gun responding to domestic call
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Penn Hills police chief said an officer fired his weapon while responding to a domestic call on Tuesday morning.
Police were responding to a call on Veronica Drive when the officer fired his gun. No one was hurt.
The chief didn't say what led up to the gunfire or if any action would be taken against the officer.
Allegheny County police are investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.