Chief: Penn Hills officer fired gun responding to domestic call

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Penn Hills police chief said an officer fired his weapon while responding to a domestic call on Tuesday morning. 

Police were responding to a call on Veronica Drive when the officer fired his gun. No one was hurt. 

The chief didn't say what led up to the gunfire or if any action would be taken against the officer. 

Allegheny County police are investigating the incident. 

First published on November 22, 2022 / 2:12 PM

