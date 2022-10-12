Penn Hills' mayor raises concerns about rotary club raising money for K-9

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills' mayor is speaking out after the rotary club started raising money for a new K-9 for the police department.

On Facebook, the Rotary Club of Penn Hills announced ticket sales for Dogtoberfest on Oct. 21 at Universal Hall, a pig roast and BBQ event to raise money for a new Penn Hills K-9. Tickets are $35. The club also posted a sign in the community.

But Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese is scoffing at the effort. The department has three K-9s right now.

"The issue here is about the communication. It's unfortunate that the people have been misled to believe that we are seeking funds for a K-9," the mayor said. "That's the issue. The issue really is an assessment has to be made whether or not we even need another K-9."

Calabrese said the rotary club never approached Penn Hills. She says she's concerned the club is taking money from people, giving them the impression that Penn Hills is getting a K-9. She says that's something Penn Hills and its police chief will decide.

She said Penn Hills' manager emailed the rotary club in August to stop fundraising. The mayor, police chief and others also sent a letter to the club in September.

"This is a process and the chief of police is the one who has to make that determination," the mayor said. "And no matter how well-intentioned, this is an issue that goes through the budget process and for the taxpayers to decide. It's just a lot of money."

But that isn't stopping the president of the rotary club. Tyler Tomasino sent a letter to the mayor saying he won't quit or cancel the upcoming fundraising event.

"Rotary began our endeavor to raise money for a new K9 when we heard the police department was short staffed," Tomasino said. "The letter sent to us by the mayor was not factually accurate. We discussed, on several occasions, our fundraising efforts with municipal officials. We have several fundraisers planned in the future, and we can guarantee that the funds we raise will go toward the purchase of a new dog in Penn Hills."

The mayor said she is considering reaching out to the district attorney to see what her options are.

A K-9 trainer told KDKA-TV that the cost of a dog and the training is about $15,000.