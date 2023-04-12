Watch CBS News
Penn Hills man taken into custody on bond violation related to 2021 shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Penn Hills man has been taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies for a bond violation related to a shooting that took place in 2021.

The Sheriff's Office says that 49-year-old Norman Vire was located inside a home in Penn Hills earlier this week.

A bench warrant had been issued in the fall for Vire related to aggravated assault charges stemming from an alleged shooting in 2021, when a witness told police Vire fired shots at them in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle along Rodi Road.

It's unclear how Vire is said to have violated his bond. 

Vire is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 2:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

