Penn Hills man taken into custody on bond violation related to 2021 shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Penn Hills man has been taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies for a bond violation related to a shooting that took place in 2021.
The Sheriff's Office says that 49-year-old Norman Vire was located inside a home in Penn Hills earlier this week.
A bench warrant had been issued in the fall for Vire related to aggravated assault charges stemming from an alleged shooting in 2021, when a witness told police Vire fired shots at them in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle along Rodi Road.
It's unclear how Vire is said to have violated his bond.
Vire is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
