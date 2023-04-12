Penn Hills man taken into custody on bond violation related to 2021 shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Penn Hills man has been taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies for a bond violation related to a shooting that took place in 2021.

The Sheriff's Office says that 49-year-old Norman Vire was located inside a home in Penn Hills earlier this week.

Allegheny County's Sheriff's Office

A bench warrant had been issued in the fall for Vire related to aggravated assault charges stemming from an alleged shooting in 2021, when a witness told police Vire fired shots at them in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle along Rodi Road.

It's unclear how Vire is said to have violated his bond.

Vire is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.