Penn Hills man wanted with multiple warrants arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn Hills man with multiple warrants has been taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit, it was announced on Saturday by Sheriff Kevin Kraus of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis Norvell Davis Jr., 24, had been a wanted fugitive since December 2023, when a bench warrant was issued for a probation violation connected to a January 2023 guilty plea to a drug charge, Sheriff Kraus said in an accompanying media release.

The suspect, Curtis Davis, Jr. Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

Davis also had active arrest warrants out of Penn Hills, Wilkins Township and the City of Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, sheriff's office detectives began looking for Davis in Knoxville when a deputy saw him driving a black Toyota along Route 51.

A deputy attempted to pull Davis over, but he took off, leading detectives on a chase into Mt. Lebanon.

Davis crashed into a pickup truck along Castle Shannon Road and was taken into custody.

Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Davis was taken into custody and transported to Allegheny General Hospital. He will be transported to the Allegheny County Jail after being given medical clearance.