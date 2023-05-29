Penn Hills looking for volunteers to help with new roadside garden

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Volunteers are needed to help bring the new roadside garden to life in Penn Hills.

Everyone is invited to help with the planting on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

It's located between the Rodi Plaza and Comfort Inn sign.

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will provide equipment and the garden beds have already been built.

It's all thanks to the Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission, a volunteer group working to make the community more environmentally sustainable.