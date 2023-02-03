Penn Hills High School offers new after-school program for students

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills High School's new after-school program was designed to give students in grades 9 through 12 an opportunity to enjoy downtime with their friends in a familiar environment.

"They don't need an extended school day, they don't want an extended school day," said Nancy Hines, superintendent of Penn Hills School District.

Which is how the Safe Spaces Program came to be what it is currently. Launched on Jan. 23, all students have the opportunity to gather in a safe environment, Monday through Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"This has really helped me," said Dai'Juan Colton, a junior at PHHS. "It's like an escape."

Although they have the option to do homework or study, those coordinating the program said they were very intentional in making sure students felt free to relax and enjoy each other's company.

Through that freedom, the students said they are also getting an opportunity to learn about each other and themselves.

"That I can be more open to people and express my feelings through having fun," said Derrianna Sapps, a freshman.

Hines said through the program, schools leaders are getting to know the students and building relationships, which also helps to give the kids a secure outlet when life outside the classroom gets a bit overwhelming.

"I'm struggling with a lot right now because of everything that's happened in my life," Colton explained. "This helped me get away from that and helped me put it aside for a minute and just chill."

At the heart of the program, Hines said they have a really good group of students participating.

"I think kids get such a bad rap," Hines said. "We think of them as juvenile delinquents or offenders and we have seen a lot of goodness in the kids who are staying."

She said more and more kids are staying. The school already has over 100 students who have signed up, but Hines said they regularly see about 30 students each night.

The program space inside the high school allows students to take advantage of open gym time or on-site programming with community partners. They are also served a hot meal and given a ride home.

And while their reasons for coming to Safe Spaces may be different, their reason for staying seemed to be the same, simple reason: For a few extra hours each week, they can focus on just being kids.

"It's just a really nice place to be after school," Colton said.

The district already had plans in the works for a spring and summer session of the program.