Penn Hills first responders called to 3 crashes in 3 hours

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy early Saturday morning for first responders in Penn Hills.

The Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to three crashes in just three hours.

A car crashed into a home along Frankstown Road early Saturday morning. Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Dept. / Facebook

Two were rollover crashes, one on Mill Street, and the other on Shannon Road.

Additionally, a car went into the front porch of a home on Frankstown Road.

