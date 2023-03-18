Penn Hills first responders called to 3 crashes in 3 hours
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy early Saturday morning for first responders in Penn Hills.
The Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to three crashes in just three hours.
Two were rollover crashes, one on Mill Street, and the other on Shannon Road.
Additionally, a car went into the front porch of a home on Frankstown Road.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.