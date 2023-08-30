Husband dead, wife critically injured in attempted murder-suicide in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead and another was critically injured in an attempted murder-suicide in Penn Hills on Tuesday night.

Allegheny County Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Thon Drive around 9:30 on Tuesday night.

KDKA

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting was the result of an attempted murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.