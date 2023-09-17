Penguins make upgrades to suites, sound system, scoreboard at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins are gearing up for a new season at PPG Paints Arena, and fans will notice some upgrades this year, and not just on the ice.

President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin says they've put $30 million into arena upgrades. That includes expansions of suite 66 to bring fans closer to the players, a new sound system, lights, message board and a giant new scoreboard that's three times the size of the old one.

"We wanted to make sure when fans come to PPG Paints Arena to cheer on the Penguins or for a concert, they're entertained. We've really ramped it up this summer. It's the 12th anniversary of the arena, but we put a lot into it this summer. We're excited to welcome fans back in a few weeks," Acklin said.

KDKA will be airing two pre-season pens games on KDKA+ on Sept. 24 and Sept. 28.