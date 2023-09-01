Watch CBS News
Penguins unveil progress on brand new video board at PPG Paints Arena

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hockey season is right around the corner and when you make your way to PPG Paints Arena this year, there's one change you simply won't be able to miss. 

For the first time since its opening, the arena will have a new and improved scoreboard. 

The new 50' x 33' video board is nearly twice the size of the original and it comes with an upgraded sound system and new LED boards. 

The Penguins open training camp later this month and will open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 4:33 AM

