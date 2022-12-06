Watch CBS News
Penguins to host third annual Pride Game at PPG Paints Arena

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins are set to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community when they host their third annual Pride Game next week.

When the Penguins take the ice before facing the Stars, players will tape their sticks with rainbow Pride Tape, use warmup pucks featuring a rainbow pattern, and wear commemorative warmup jerseys that feature the Progress Pride Flag.

The team says that all fans who attend the game will receive a  Pride Game You Can Play rally towel, and that rally towels will be given out in a number of colors to create a rainbow within PPG Paints Arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were named the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions by You Can Play and were acknowledged for their efforts in categories such as education, arena visibility, fundraising, social media and resource sharing.

Following the game, an online auction will be held, featuring autographed Pride jerseys, Pride locker room nameplates, and team-signed items.

For more information on the Penguins Pride Game, click here.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 12:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

