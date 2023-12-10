Penguins sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to free agent tryout, recall P.O. Joseph

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins made a move on Sunday morning with the hopes to bolster their forward depth.

The team announced they have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a free agent tryout.

The 25-year-old Finnish forward was drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

This past offseason, he underwent double hip surgery after spending last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. They did not qualify him as a restricted free agent, which allowed him to enter unrestricted free agency.

This past week, according to SDPN's Chris Johnston, Puljujarvi was clear for full contact.

At the end of a week where NHLers with hip-related ailments were in the spotlight, there is word that Jesse Puljujärvi has been cleared by doctors for full-contact training.



He's working his way back from a bilateral hip resurfacing last summer and remains a free agent. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 8, 2023

Puljujarvi was traded in February from Edmonton to Carolina last season - but in 334 NHL games, he has recorded 51 goals and 63 assists for 114 points.

In 27 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, he has recorded just three goals and three assists for six points.

The Penguins also announced that defenseman P.O. Joseph has been recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton and has completed his conditioning stint.

The Penguins are back in action on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena when third-overall pick and Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes come to town.