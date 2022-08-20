Watch CBS News
Penguins sign college free agent Jack St. Ivany

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins added another defenseman to their roster.

The team announced they have signed college free agent Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level deal worth $950,000 at the NHL level.

The 23-year-old St. Ivany played four years of NCAA hockey split between Boston College and Yale University.

In 115 career games, he scored 12 goals, added 48 assists, and 60 points.

In his senior season, he was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star team, ranking fifth in the conference for assists and points among defensemen.

He was originally drafted in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 112th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. At the time of his draft, Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall was still the general manager of the Flyers.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 1:53 PM

