Penguins sign 2021 second-round pick Tristan Broz to a three-year, entry-level deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins announced on Saturday morning that they have signed a 2021 NHL Draft pick to a three-year, entry-level deal.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Tristan Broz.

Broz is coming off winning the 2024 NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver.

The Penguins drafted Broz 58th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft's second round.

Broz was a crucial part of Denver's championship run, scoring two overtime goals in the tournament, one against the University of Massachusetts and another against Boston University.

This season, Broz set career highs in all offensive statistics, scoring 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points across 43 games. His 16 goals were good for third-most on the team and 40 points were fourth-most.

Across three NCAA seasons between the University of Minnesota and the University of Denver, Broz scored 32 goals, 47 assists, and 79 points in 119 games.

Now, Broz will join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the remainder of their season on an amateur tryout in the American Hockey League.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs in the AHL and they are set to begin next week.