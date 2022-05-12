Watch CBS News
Penguins' Sidney Crosby leaves Game 5 against Rangers after hit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby left Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rangers after taking a hit. 

Late in the second period, Crosby was hit by Jacob Trouba, sending the Penguins' captain to the locker room.

Crosby was not on the ice to start the third period and did not return. The Penguins have not provided an update on his condition.

The Rangers won, 5-3. The Penguins had a 2-0 lead when Crosby left the ice. 

Game 6 is Friday in Pittsburgh. The Penguins lead the series 3-2.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 9:08 PM

