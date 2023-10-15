Penguins set to host annual Mario Lemieux Foundation 6.6K Run-Walk downtown Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Runners and Penguins fans alike are getting ready for today's Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk presented by Highmark.

If you like hockey but you also like getting out for a cool, brisk run/walk with friends and fans alike, this might be the race for you.

Also, if you're coming downtown early this morning with a race like this comes road closures.

Both the 3.3K and the 6.6K races start and end at PPG Paints Arena.

Roads like Fifth Avenue, Forbes Avenue, Smithfield Street, the Smithfield Street Bridge, Carson Street on the South Side, and the Liberty Bridge are going to be either closed or partially closed for this race.

Now this 6.6K race is of course in honor of Pens legend, number 66 Mario Lemieux, and all proceeds benefit the cancer research and patient care initiatives of the Mario Lemieux Foundation, as well as the youth initiatives of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

Runners and walkers will get custom race shirts and finishing medals, they will also be entered into a raffle to win great Penguins prizes and anyone running today can get a discount on Pens tickets for their game on October 24th, when they take on the Dallas Stars.

It's tons of fun and all for a good cause.

While it may not be a hockey night in Pittsburgh, it's a hockey and racing morning in Pittsburgh!