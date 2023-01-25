Penguins recall goaltender Dustin Tokarski from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins appear they will be without the services of goaltender Tristan Jarry for the foreseeable future.

The team announced this morning that they have recalled Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis.

On Tuesday night, it was believed that Tristan Jarry would start their game against the Florida Panthers, but was ultimately a surprise, late scratch.

Casey DeSmith was the starter in a 7-6 overtime win over the Panthers, assuming starting duties for the now-injured Jarry.

This season, Dustin Tokarski has appeared in two games with the NHL club, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Meanwhile, in 20 games for the AHL Penguins, he's posted a 9-6-4 record and a .923 save percentage, along with a single shutout.

The Penguins will head to Washington on Thursday night for a matchup with Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals.