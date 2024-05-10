Penguins re-sign forward Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ahead of the NHL's scheduled free agency on July 1, the Penguins President of Hockey Operations, Kyle Dubas, announced the team has agreed to terms with pending unrestricted free agent forward, Valtteri Puustinen.

The 24-year-old forward Puustinen signed a two-year contract worth a $775,000 average annual value.

Puustinen spent time with both the Penguins in the NHL and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL in the 2023-24 season.

In 52 games with the big club, he recorded five goals and 15 assists for 20 points.

This past year was his third season as a professional in North America and in 169 AHL games, Puustinen has scored 49 goals, 65 assists, and 114 points.

In 2021-22 and 2022-23, Puustinen led the team in points.

Originally, the Penguins drafted Puustinen in the seventh round, 203rd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Puustinen is currently set to represent Finland, his home country, at the 2024 IIHF World Championships - the second time he will play for Finland at the World Championships.