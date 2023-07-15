Penguins re-sign defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, the Penguins announced they have re-signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old defenseman will make $775,000 over the course of the deal.

This past season, Smith spent time with both Pittsburgh in the NHL and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL.

In the NHL, he recorded one goal and three assists for four points in nine games. With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Smith scored seven goals and 17 assists in 39 games for 24 points.

Smith was drafted 17th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Draft and the Penguins acquired Smith last offseason in a trade that sent John Marino to New Jersey.

So far in his NHL career, Smith has scored eight goals and 39 assists for 47 points in 123 games played.