Watch CBS News
Penguins

Penguins re-sign defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year deal

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 13, 2023 (Pt. 2)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 13, 2023 (Pt. 2) 09:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, the Penguins announced they have re-signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract. 

The 23-year-old defenseman will make $775,000 over the course of the deal. 

This past season, Smith spent time with both Pittsburgh in the NHL and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL. 

In the NHL, he recorded one goal and three assists for four points in nine games. With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Smith scored seven goals and 17 assists in 39 games for 24 points. 

Smith was drafted 17th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Draft and the Penguins acquired Smith last offseason in a trade that sent John Marino to New Jersey. 

So far in his NHL career, Smith has scored eight goals and 39 assists for 47 points in 123 games played. 

First published on July 15, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.